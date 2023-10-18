Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Overall crime rate falls by 11 per cent

The overall crime rate for the month of September recorded an 11 per cent decrease with 1348 reports received compared to 1507 for the same period in 2022.

The Fiji Police Force while releasing the statistics for last month said the reduction in overall crime also resulted in the reduction of serious crimes by 8 per cent.

Crimes against women reduced by 11 per cent while crimes against children fell by 46 per cent.

The number of illicit drug cases however recorded an increase of 28 per cent due to increased momentum of drug operations conducted throughout the five policing districts.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
