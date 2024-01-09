Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Panapasa will remain in office: AG

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says he will not suspend or send the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa on leave, despite an active investigation of alleged fraud against her.

Speaking to FijiLive, Turaga said not all complaints lodged against senior officials will require someone to be sent on leave or  suspension.

Turaga said he is aware that there is an investigation against Panapasa undertaken by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption but has not been briefed on the matter.

He said he does not want to be seen as interfering or undermining the investigation, despite FICAC coming under his purview as the Minister Responsible for Justice.

“I cannot divulge anything yet. There is going to be another meeting into the matter, and when that’s completed, we will see what the next steps are taken.”

The Attorney-General said currently Acting Commissioner is only acting on the position and nothing has been confirmed.

Turaga said that a preliminary report is with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption into the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
