PICs can file for restitution against pollution

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says wheels are in motion that will allow Pacific Island Countries to file for restitution against any Government, organisation or persons who pollute or damage the ocean.

This was after a group of law students at the University of the South Pacific wrote a paper and submitted its findings to the Government of Vanuatu which was accepted at a regional forum in Nadi this week.

Turaga said the paper has been endorsed by Vanuatu and has brought it to the attention of the Pacific Islands Forum Meeting for sanctioning.

“Earlier this week, there was a workshop for the International Joint Commission, preparing PIFs to submit its complaint to the IJC to persecute those that damage our oceans.”

The Attorney-General revealed that Pacific Island Countries are being prepared to bring this to the attention of bigger countries.

Turaga said this action reflects the seriousness of the Pacific Island Countries in pursuing the interest of its own nations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
