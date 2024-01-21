Sunday, January 21, 2024
PM opens up about Radrodro’s dismissal

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today opened up and confirmed that the dismissal of Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro had to do with the termination of the appointment of the Chairperson and three members of the Fiji National University (FNU) Council in May 2023.

In a national address this afternoon, the Prime Minister said, “Thereafter, he (Radrodro) was advised by the Solicitor General’s Office that the decision was unlawful and must be withdrawn.”

He said the members of the FNU Council can only be terminated in limited circumstances and with a two-thirds majority vote of the Council during their meeting and only after the members have been provided an opportunity to be heard.

“The Solicitor General also met with Hon. Radrodro to urge him to comply with the legal advice given. However, despite my very clear written directive and discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Honourable Radrodro failed to comply with my directive.

“On Friday 19 January 2024, I took the decision to dismiss Hon. Radrodro from Cabinet with effect from Monday 22 January 2024 for insubordination and disobedience to my directive.”

He said this decision was not made lightly and was taken only after due process had been followed.

“I had written three letters to Hon. Radrodro since September 2023 and held discussions with Hon. Viliame Gavoka, Deputy Prime Minister and Party Leader of SODELPA in October. I then wrote to Hon. Gavoka in early November with a follow up letter to Hon. Radrodro in December.”

“In addition, I have been advised by Hon. Kamikamica whilst he was Acting Prime Minister in May 2023, he requested the Solicitor General to provide him a copy of the legal opinion with regards to the termination of FNU Chair and Council Members.”

“He then called on Hon. Radrodro and advised him to comply with the legal advice from the Solicitor General. Hon. Radrodro assured the Acting Prime Minister that he would address the issue accordingly,” Rabuka further stated.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
