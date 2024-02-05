Poonam Pandey faked her own death, faces criticism

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey is alive and facing harsh criticism after she faked her death in an elaborate stunt to raise awareness for cervical cancer.

A post to Pandey’s Instagram account on Feb. 2 claimed that the model died from cervical cancer.

But a day later, Pandey revealed she was fine and breathing as she shared why she pulled off the bizarre stunt.

“I’m alive. I didn’t die because of cervical cancer,” Pandey said.

“Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds of thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.”

“It is not because they couldn’t do anything about it, it’s because they had no idea what to do about it.”

Pandey continued with her service announcement, saying cervical cancer was preventable, “unlike other cancers” and all women need to do is to get tested and an HPV vaccine.

Apologizing for those who were hurt by her “death,” Pandey said her only intention was to “shock everyone” and begin a conversation on the deadly disease.

“Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know, but suddenly we are all talking cervical cancer, aren’t we?” she said in a follow-up video.

The revelation of the fake death hoax didn’t sit well with many as the model was called out for the publicity stunt.

“This is the most ridiculous way to promote something,” one commenter posted.

“Am happy she is alive but [please] arrest her for the drama and publicity stunt,” another read.

“Next time people won’t take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility.”

“The worst ever s–tty n crass pr stunt that one can pull. People have lost their loved ones cause of cancer, I myself have, and here you’re making a mockery,” another commenter wrote. Get a life gurl and hire a better agency. Simply obtuse.”

Pandey, however, defended the hoax and said she wasn’t doing it to harm people because she had family members who also suffered from the disease.

“For those who are saying that I’m being insensitive, I’d like to tell you guys, my mother suffered cancer.”

“This unexpected turn of events, albeit startling, serves a greater purpose, Pandey said in a statement to her Instagram. “While I do understand how you would have perceived this in bad taste, I also implore you to consider the greater cause.”

“Before passing judgment on the act, I urge you to recognize the alarming concern burdening women worldwide. The sheer lack of awareness surrounding this issue was the mere reason that compelled me to take this unconventional step.”

Pandey, who rose to fame after reaching the finals of India’s annual Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2011, expected some backlash but felt no other method would have gotten the word out as fast or wide.

“Feel free to express your frustration – I understand. But this is not just lip service, instead I’m committing my entire body to the service of Cervical Cancer,” Pandey added.

In subsequent posts, Pandey seemingly took a victory lap, thanking the two media firms that helped her accomplish the “campaign” that took over four months to plan.

Under the original death announcement, one eagle-eyed social media user called out the post as a publicity stunt, well before the model told the world she told the world.

“Cervical cancer patients don’t die suddenly, out of nowhere,” the user started writing.

“I hope this is not a publicity stunt disguised as creating awareness for cervical cancer, which would be unethical and irresponsible, especially when dealing with sensitive issues like health awareness.