Tuesday, October 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Prop Bell tips Portugal to beat Fiji

Wallabies prop Angus Bell has tipped Portugal to beat Fiji in the all-important Pool C match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France next Monday.

Bell says the Wallabies’ desperate victory over Portugal is bittersweet with no guarantee it will keep them alive at the World Cup.

The hungry Australian ended their pool stage of the tournament with two wins but also suffered disastrous losses to Wales and Fiji earlier.

Bell had mixed emotions after Sunday’s 34-14 victory in Saint-Etienne, contemplating what might have been.

“We just focused on Portugal and getting a good result there, and now it’s up to the game on the weekend whether Portugal do a job on Fiji,” Bell told rugby.com.au

“It’s bittersweet – we’re proud at putting a good performance in for the Australian public, as a lot of people travelled over here (or) woke up early to watch that game.”

“I guess we’re still in it, it’s all on the result next week from Fiji-Portugal. We’ll keep training hard and keep trying to get better on the back of that.”

“One thing for us, and especially me coming back from a long-term injury, is controlling the controllables – everything that we’ve done is behind us, we can’t change that.”

The 22-year-old NSW Waratahs star said the Wallabies only advance to the play-offs if Portugal denies Fiji any competition points in Bordeaux.

Fiji will meet Portugal at 7am in Stade de Toulouse next Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Outside noise does not worry us: Lo...

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani has reiterated they are not wo...
Rugby

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s contr...

Aviron Bayonnais Rugby Pro club has terminated the contract of Fiji...
2023 IDC

Tailevu Naitasiri opts for underdog...

Tailevu Naitasiri has opted to enter next week's Courts Inter Distr...
Rugby

We’ll take Eddie’s credit card afte...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians assistant coach Brad Harris has responded...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Outside noise does not worry us:...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s co...

Rugby
Aviron Bay...

Tailevu Naitasiri opts for under...

2023 IDC
Tailevu Na...

We’ll take Eddie’s credit card a...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Bainimarama reveals medical cond...

News
Former Pri...

Popular News

Jackson helps improve team disci...

Rugby
Former int...

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourn...

News
The Suva M...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

Job of bouquet and bricks: Prasa...

Football
Deputy Pri...

Ravutaumada returns for Georgia ...

Rugby
Winger Sal...

Project honors rich legacy of AC...

News
Acting Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Farewell