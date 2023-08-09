Prop Ravai re-signs with Reds

Robust Flying Fijians prop forward Peni Ravai has re-signed with the Queensland Reds for another season in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Ravai, who has been named in Fiji’s Rugby World Cup squad, was instrumental for the side at the Pacific Nations Cup victory.

“Peni is great for our squad on-and-off the field,” Reds coach Les Kiss said, Rugby Australia reports.

“To have someone with his Test match experience is hugely important for our young props and their development as professionals. He’ll only add to his knowledge at the World Cup and we wish him all the best for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, the side has also signed Junior Wallabies prop Massimo de Lutiis.

“We’re glad Massimo has chosen to join us back in his home state. He’s a player with great promise and will bring plenty to our group of props at Ballymore.”