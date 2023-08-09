Wednesday, August 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Prop Ravai re-signs with Reds

Robust Flying Fijians prop forward Peni Ravai has re-signed with the Queensland Reds for another season in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Ravai, who has been named in Fiji’s Rugby World Cup squad, was instrumental for the side at the Pacific Nations Cup victory.

“Peni is great for our squad on-and-off the field,” Reds coach Les Kiss said, Rugby Australia reports.

“To have someone with his Test match experience is hugely important for our young props and their development as professionals. He’ll only add to his knowledge at the World Cup and we wish him all the best for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, the side has also signed Junior Wallabies prop Massimo de Lutiis.

“We’re glad Massimo has chosen to join us back in his home state. He’s a player with great promise and will bring plenty to our group of props at Ballymore.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Pine trust claims use of fake lette...

The Fiji Pine Trust Board of Trustees says it has filed a complaint...
Football

Tailevu Naitasiri sets sight on BOG...

As the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Gia...
News

Need for GCF reforms for Pacific: M...

There is a great need for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to better un...
2023 Battle of Giants

Navua injected with $4k boost for B...

Navua Football Association has secured a co-sponsor for the Rooster...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pine trust claims use of fake le...

News
The Fiji P...

Tailevu Naitasiri sets sight on ...

Football
As the Roo...

Need for GCF reforms for Pacific...

News
There is a...

Navua injected with $4k boost fo...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Foot...

Artist DJ Casper dies aged 58

Entertainment
Americ...

Police to ascertain cause of acc...

News
Two women ...

Popular News

COC recommends Malimali’s ...

News
Prime Mini...

Citizens’ guide to Nationa...

2023-24 National Budget
In a move ...

Grassroots dev is key says Austr...

Football
Australian...

PM Rabuka calls for understandin...

News
Prime Mini...

Last state witness to take stand...

News
The trial ...

FCCC, FRCS form Price Surveillan...

2023-24 National Budget
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Pine trust claims use of fake letterheads