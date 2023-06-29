Thursday, June 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Qereqeretabua attends MSG meet in Port Villa

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua is representing Fiji at the Melanesian Spearhead Group Senior Officials Meeting and Foreign Ministers Meeting in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The meeting is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

In a statement, this Ministry stated that Qereqeretabua’s presence at the MSG Meetings will be the first for Fiji to be represented by a woman leader and diplomat, and the first Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Fiji.

The Senior Minister’s gathering is responsible for the determination of the MSG’s general policies and carries out core functions as directed by the MSG Leader’s Meeting, which is the pre-eminent decision-making body of the MSG.

This would be the first in person meeting for the MSG senior officials since 2020; the last meeting was conducted virtually in 2021.

In attendance will be the MSG Foreign Affairs Ministers from Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) of New Caledonia, accompanied by the respective MSG senior government officials.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Trade show returns after three year...

The biggest trade show, ‘Fiji Showcase’ is back after three years w...
News

Ex-LTA officers front court on corr...

Five former LTA officers have been charged by the Fiji Independent ...
News

Vakatale was a role model for women...

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has expressed his condolences o...
News

UniFiji calls on FHEC to get its ac...

The University of Fiji has called on the Fiji Higher Education Comm...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Trade show returns after three y...

Business
The bigges...

Ex-LTA officers front court on c...

News
Five forme...

Vakatale was a role model for wo...

News
Leader of ...

UniFiji calls on FHEC to get its...

News
The Univer...

Players lived up to ‘Tabu Soro’ ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Rabuka intends to take more over...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader ...

News
The Social...

Crusaders claim 12th title in th...

Rugby
The Crusad...

Young Kulas out to secure quarte...

Football
The Digice...

Sports equipment to boost QVS ru...

Rugby
The Queen ...

Sports is a key player in the ec...

Sports
The Minist...

4 serious accidents in last 24 h...

News
Four serio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Trade show returns after three years