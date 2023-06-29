Qereqeretabua attends MSG meet in Port Villa

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua is representing Fiji at the Melanesian Spearhead Group Senior Officials Meeting and Foreign Ministers Meeting in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The meeting is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

In a statement, this Ministry stated that Qereqeretabua’s presence at the MSG Meetings will be the first for Fiji to be represented by a woman leader and diplomat, and the first Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Fiji.

The Senior Minister’s gathering is responsible for the determination of the MSG’s general policies and carries out core functions as directed by the MSG Leader’s Meeting, which is the pre-eminent decision-making body of the MSG.

This would be the first in person meeting for the MSG senior officials since 2020; the last meeting was conducted virtually in 2021.

In attendance will be the MSG Foreign Affairs Ministers from Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) of New Caledonia, accompanied by the respective MSG senior government officials.