Rabuka unhappy with budget allocation for summit

Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Finance Sitiveni Rabuka is not happy with some of the extra costing that is being picked up by taxpayers for the National Economic Summit.

Responding to questions on why the Ministry of Finance has allocated funding for Kalavata expenses for each delegate’s attending and a cocktail event that is being planned, Rabuka said those who have been invited should be prepared to pay for their own meals on the day of the summit.

Rabuka said I am not in favour of these spendings, and I have conveyed it to the Ministry of Finance and with the organisers of the event.

When asked whether it would be removed from the projected budget, the Acting Minister for Finance said: “It can be very easily removed.”

“I was not even shown the cost and the budget of the National Economic Summit – and I have made it plain to everyone involved to cut down on spending.”

“We cannot be trying to exercise strict controls of the national economy and finances, if we do not do that ourselves and practise responsible spending in our own line minister,” Rabuka added.

Last week, the Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad announced that the Government has allocated $360,000 towards the two-day National Economic Summit, scheduled for next week at the Grand Pacific Hotel.