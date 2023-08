Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has made two late changes to his run-on side for their Rugby World Cup warm-up against France.

Winger Josua Tuisova and reserve prop Peni Ravai have been rested from the starting 23.

Jiuta Wainiqolo is promoted from the bench into the number 14 jersey with Kalaveti Ravouvou called up as an impact player.

Fijian Drua prop and potential debutant Jone Koroiduadua replaces Ravai in the reserves.

France will host Fiji at Stade de la Beaujoire at 7.05am.