Raiwalui, Yato in talks, decision soon

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said a decision would be made in regard to star flanker Peceli Yato and the situation surrounding his surprise exit from the Rugby World Cup squad later this week.

Raiwalui said he had met with Yato and talks were on-going.

“I had a chance to meet with Peceli we will go through that and make a decision by the end of this week,” Raiwalui told FijiLive.

There has been a lot of public out-cry since Yato’s departure, with fans hoping for the key back rower to return.

Yato had removed himself from the Flying Fijians camp last week Monday, with circumstances unclear as to why.

“We are still reviewing what happened.” Raiwalui said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
