Ratuniyarawa jailed over sexual assault of teens

Former Flying Fijians lock Api Ratuniyarawa has been jailed for two years and ten months after sexually assaulting three women in the VIP area of a bar in Cardiff, Wales on three consecutive nights.

Ratuniyarawa, 37, who has represented Fiji more than 30 times, was in the Welsh capital preparing to play for the Barbarians invitational club against Wales when the assaults took place between 31 October to 2 November 2023.

He will serve up to half of the sentence in custody and the rest in community.

Ratuniyarawa is also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a three-year restraining order against one of his victims.

At a previous hearing Ratuniyarawa pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by penetration and one charge of sexual assault.

He denied two further charges of sexual assault relating to one of the three women and those charges were ordered to lie on file.

The women, who were all 19, told Cardiff crown court that the attacks, which happened in an area earmarked for Ratuniyarawa and teammates, had left them deeply traumatised and fearful.

But Ratuniyarawa’s barrister told the court that the father of four was now deeply apologetic and ashamed of his crimes, which spelled the end of his career.

The court was told that the first victim tried to push Ratuniyarawa away when he put his hand down her trousers but couldn’t because he was so much bigger.

The second knew he was a famous rugby player and much stronger. Ratuniyarawa touched her breast and bottom.

The third suffered bleeding and stomach cramps after he sexually assaulted her.

While delivering his sentence, Judge Lloyd-Clarke, the recorder of Cardiff, highlighted that he had only stopped attacking the women when others stepped in.

“I bear in mind the proposed starting points and ranges take into account the inevitable trauma of such offences.

“All the offences are aggravated because you were under the influence of alcohol and I bear in mind physical injury was caused as well as the psychological injury that was caused on all three occasions.

“For all three offences I note you stopped only because others intervened.

“On the other hand you are a man with no previous convictions and you are of positive good character and I accept that the remorse and shame you feel is genuine and I bear in mind the steps you have taken to address the cause of this behaviour.”

Ratuniyarawa, who has also played for Northampton Saints and in France, has been without a club since Premiership club London Irish went into receivership.

He was hoping his appearance for the Barbarians invitational side would lead to winning a new playing contract but has since been forced to apply for benefits.