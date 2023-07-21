Friday, July 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ravalawa try seals win for Dragons

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored the winning try for the Saint George Illawarra Dragons to beat Apisai Koroisau’s Wests Tigers 18-14 in Round 21 of the NRL at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Thursday.

The Tigers made a quick start to the match through Junior Tupou as he disposed of Tyrell Sloan to score wide out.

The Dragons hit back in the 17th minute when Talatau Amone delivered a sweetly timed flick pass for Sloan to score and Zac Lomax converted to give the home side a 6-4 lead.

Six minutes later, Dragons got their second converted try from Lomax but soon after the side was reduced to 12 men when Sloan was sin-binned for holding Daine Laurie down too long in a tackle inside the red zone proved crucial as the Tigers scored immediately through Tupou.

The Tigers took advantage of the extra man again on the stroke of half time when Laurie put Tupou away down the left wing and when he was confronted by the Dragons’ defence he kicked back inside for Koroisau to score.

Fly-half Brandon Wakeham converted for a 14-12 lead in favor of the Tigers.

Lomax showed great strength to break free of a couple of defenders before getting a trademark flick pass away for Ravalawa to score.

Lomax booted the conversion to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Tonga inside centre Malakai Fekitoa is hopeful for another win when...
News

Fijians are not employed with Linx,...

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has clarified that no Fijia...
Football

Suva receives sponsorship boost for...

Suva Football Association has received a sponsorship boost ahead of...
Rugby

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited fo...

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says playing alongside some of Fiji’s top r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Sports
Tonga insi...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Suva receives sponsorship boost ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited...

Rugby
Te Ahiwaru...

Change in venue for Tavua vs Nad...

Football
There is a...

Radrigai to miss T/Naitasiri enc...

Football
Third-plac...

Popular News

Campbell-Gillard scores, Sivo bi...

NRL
Former Fij...

Men arrested for alleged drug po...

News
A 36-year-...

Chetty is new Nadroga president

Football
Prominent ...

36-capped Nayacalevu ready to le...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

Singh joins Vancouver women for ...

Football
US-born Yo...

FNPF to fund professional develo...

News
The Fiji N...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Queensland Reds New HC