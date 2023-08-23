Renovation of Makoi Health Centre completed

Renovation of Makoi Health Centre which began in May this year has been completed.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said works carried out included infrastructure improvement such as painting of the health facility inside and out, change of guttering, improve restrooms and department work spaces.

Ramps for the consultation rooms have also been improved for better access to health services for persons with disabilities.

“A new waiting area was also constructed in front of the health facility, creating space for the public to wait comfortably for their turn at consultation.”

“Two water tanks, base and water pump were also installed to provide back up for the health centre during water shortages.”

“A 75kva generator has also been connected to cater for the electricity needs of the health centre during power outages, enabling the continuation of services in the event of power failures,” Dr Fong said.

Dr Fong added that 32,000 people that reside in the Makoi Area and its vicinity will benefit from the newly renovated Makoi Health Centre.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health & Medical Services is grateful to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, under the Duavata Partnership for the completion of these much-needed renovations.