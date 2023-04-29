Report highlights why women stay in violent relationship

Women survivors of violence presenting in a health care setting may often not disclose their experience.

At the same time, even in the case where the patient discloses that she has experienced violence from an intimate partner, she is still not willing to leave the abusive relationship.

This was highlighted in the Ministry of Health, ‘Responding to Gender-Based Violence’ report that was launched in Suva on Friday.

The report indicated that women may not leave because of their financial status, family responsibility, religious and community obligations and stigma.

“In the Fijian situation, almost half the women do not ask for help, as they think the violence is normal or not serious. Humiliation or embarrassment and fear of losing the children were the main reasons cited that prevent women from seeking help,” the report said.

In many situations, the cycle of violence is repeated; overtime, the phases of aggression increase, both in severity and duration and phases become shorter.

The report highlighted that women remain in violent relationships for many reasons, and it may take several attempts to leave.

“Understanding the dynamics of violent intimate relationships can help health professionals to maintain a supportive and non-judgmental attitude, which is an important prerequisite of an effective health system response to gender-based violence. Negative attitudes towards women in general and towards survivors of violence can inflict additional harm to women,” the report went on to say.