Reshuffle in civil servants, due to creation of new dept

Government is redeploying staff within the Civil Service to ensure that the Ministries are adequately staffed to effectively deliver on Government priorities.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad in Parliament while responding on how Government is funding the new ministries and departments for which there was no specific budget allocation.

Prof Prasad said Government is being efficient and smart about resource allocation and to see how best the Government can cater within the available resources before mobilizing new resources.

“There are a lot of things happening within the Civil Service in terms of appointments, in terms of the appropriate budget allocations, so the responsibility of the Ministry of Civil Service now is under the Office of the Prime Minister.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also indicated that the Public Service Commission is currently being revamped.

Prof Prasad added that the Ministry of Civil Service is taking a handle on appointments and looking at appropriateness, not only the number but the effectiveness of staff within the Civil Service – Government will have to learn to actually live within its means.