Rt Toganivalu had shown great promise: Ro Teimumu

Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa has sent her condolence message to the Toganivalu on the untimely passing of Ratu David George Toganivalu, Fiji’s Acting Director of Public Prosecutions and Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Ratu Toganivalu passed at his residence in Bau, Tailevu yesterday at the age of 49.

Ro Teimumu who is currently in Jerusalem said, “ It is with a heavy heart and spirit that I send out this condolence message from Jerusalem, the city of his namesake, King David, to Adi Davila Toganivalu upon the death of her beloved son, David George Toganivalu.”

“What a tragic loss, to his mother, siblings, relatives and friends. What a great loss to the country. No one except the Lord who created him knew what was His plan and purpose for David George Toganivalu.”

She said the late Ratu Toganivalu had shown great promise, and everyone looked forward to him being confirmed in the position of Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Where we could just turn up and ask for free advice. Such was the nature of the man! Tragically this was not to be. If we didn’t know better, we would be asking all sorts of questions.”

“But it is the Lord who giveth and it is the Lord who taketh; And blessed be the name of the Lord.”

“All we can do whilst mourning David George’s passing is to thank the Lord for his life and pray for the repose of his soul. And to pray for his loving family that they also find peace in their heart, comforted by the fact, that we shall all meet again in the heavenly Jerusalem.”

Ratu Toganivalu will be laid to rest on Saturday after a funeral service at the Taro Methodist Church in Bau.

He is survived by his wife, Losalini Leweniqila Toganivalu and five children, Maraia Esther, David-Edward, Viliame, Josua and Liliwaimanu; his mother Adi Asilina Davila Toganivalu and three sisters, Angela, Tuipolotu and Diana.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
