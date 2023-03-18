Army to face Seahawks in Women’s final

Army and Seahawks 1 will battle in the Women’s final of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this evening.

Army defeated Striders 34-0 in the first semifinal.

After a hard tussle, Viniana Riwai broke the deadlock for Army after a beautiful one-to-one play with Captain Rusila Nagausau but Lavena Cavuru failed to convert.

Army women overturned the ball from the Striders tackle and it was Ilisapeci Delaiwau who beat two defenders and planted the ball on the try line, conversion remained unsuccessful.

Striders tried hard to get in the match but Army took a 10-0 lead into the break.

The women in green jersey continued to put on a strong performance and Visiti Solikoviti intercepted from Striders’ infield play to score a beautiful try.

Striders lost the ball forward in their set piece play which gave an advantage to Army and allowed Riwai to score right under the post before Ana Maria Naimasi scored two more consolation tries and converted to seal their win.

In the second semifinal, Seahawks1 beat Seahawks 2 22-5.

The women’s final will kick off at 6.50pm.