Silktails join Jersey Flegg Cup for 2024

The Kaiviti Silktails will join the New South Wales Rugby League Jersey Flegg Cup next season.

This new shift for the Fiji Airways sponsored provides more opportunities as well as more capable opposition that will help build the franchise, which has been a grooming platform for the Fiji Bati national side.

The Silktails will brush shoulders with top National Rugby League teams such as the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, the Canberra Raiders and current champions Penrith Panthers.

The Wes Naiqama led side takes on West Tigers in their opening match on March 9th.