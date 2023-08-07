Silktails trio feature for Roosters Development

Three Kaiviti Silktails players featured for the Sydney Roosters Development Squad against the Parramatta Eels at New Era Stadium in Cabramatta in the weekend.

Hooker Iobe Taukeisalili made his long-awaited return from shoulder surgery playing a solid 40 minutes at hooker.

Simione Cakau was a handful at right centre scoring an impressive solo effort try from 40m out.

Rookie Tomasi Seru played his first match in the famous Roosters tri-colors starting the match at Fullback and pulling off an amazing try-saver on the goal line.

He finished the match at left centre and carried the ball and defended strongly all night.

The Roosters Development squad is coached by former Fiji Bati coach Arthur Kitinas who was happy with his team’s performance, particularly with their willingness to compete on every play right until the end.