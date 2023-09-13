Sims adamant Storm will beat Roosters

Veteran Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims is adamant the Melbourne Storm will beat the Sydney Roosters and qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 NRL Premiership on Friday.

Storm suffered a 26-0 defeat to the Brisbane Broncos in week 1 of the finals last week at the prestigious Suncorp Stadium but Sims said the players have become more alert on what to expect from the Roosters this week.

“Playing in front of 50,000 crowds is always a good experience, it was great,” he told Storm Media.

“Unfortunately, we did not play up to our standards. We will fight and bounce back this week.”

Sims, who is one of the new recruits of the Storm this season, has been on and off weekly but he is ready to play his role as one of the senior players in the team this week.

“It’s been an in and out year for me but I’m learning about all positions so it’s been an exciting part.”

“You just have to look around the room to see the quality of players I’m seeing.”

“It’s exciting for me personally. Really enjoying the role I’ve been playing and we’ll get out there and do what we can do.”

During the daily training sessions, the 33-year-old could be the loudest amongst a mixture of Storm players but he is always ready to provide an additional boost to the young ones on match day.

“The quality that we have in our locker room, everyone’s really a leader and I think that’s one important part that everyone’s leaning on each other learning, pushing and experiencing new things.”

“It’s more of the energy that I love playing with. Some players might be nervous and I could look over.”

“When I look over and see Justin Olam going nuts and that usually sparks me. It’s just something we feed off each other and it’s not too hard to get up for the game when we play at Suncorp.”

Storm will face the Roosters at 6.05pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne.