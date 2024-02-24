SODELPA begins search for new leader

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has begun work on recruiting and endorsing its new leader.

Following yesterday’s Management Board Meeting, General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said they have approved the criteria for those intending to apply for the position.

Takayawa said the wheels are in motion and the next step is recruitment.

He said the Board has appointed a Human Resources Committee to look after the recruitment process.

Takayawa also confirmed that a new Working Committee has been appointed which apart from other Party related matters will also assist in the selection of the new leader.

SODELPA backbencher Aseri Radrodro is tipped take the helm and lead the Party into the next general election.

Despite ongoing internal issues, SODELPA is still adamant that it still has the mandate of the majority of Fiji’s voting population and the Fijian people.

According to SODELPA’s Constitution, a new party leader is elected if the party does not win an election.

Current leader, Viliame Gavoka, will not contest the 2026 General Election.