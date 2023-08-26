SODELPA distance itself from nuclear waste water support

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has denounced the actions of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for approving the actions of the Japanese Government to release its nuclear waste water in to the Pacific Ocean.

In a statement, General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said that SODELPA Management Board meeting yesterday, is a normal routine meeting and members have raised many issues that were prevalent to the existing arrangements and governance process.

Takayawa said the Party will now formally communicate with the Office of the Prime Minister to raise issues or concerns discussed in the Board Meeting.

Takayawa said members of the Management Board voice their concerns on the matter, particular your non-committal attitude by Rabuka in representing SODELPA in various boards, committees, and directorship, but the issue of the Fukushima nuclear waste disposal, which commenced on Thursday in Japan.

However, senior officials in the Office of the Prime Minister have indicated that they have not received any written submissions from the Social Democratic Liberal Party