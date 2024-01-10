SODELPA will not last till next election: Duru

Former General-Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) will not last till the 2026 General Election if it continues to operate the way it has always been with members clashing against each other.

Speaking to FijiLive, Duru said SODELPA was lucky to have three seats in the last election.

In uncertain times for the Party, Duru said the Fijian electorate is very disappointed with them and the way SODELPA is carrying on, they would implode.

“The amount of fighting, the amount of disputes in the Party… I heard there are now three factions within the Party now.”

“This is not a good reflection nor does it go well for a political party that is politically divided,” Duru said.

He said a political party should look after the interest of the people, have the same philosophy, stand together to ensure that the people is the priority.

Duru said this is not the case for SODELPA, when everyone is pushing for their own agenda.

“The Fijian electorate are wiser now, they are more educated and will not be easily fooled, like before,” Duru said.

FijiLive has reached out to SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa for comments.