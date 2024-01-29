Solo trio join Nadroga for new season

Nadroga has signed three Solomon Islanders to boost its campaign this season.

Joining the Stallions are Solomon Islands national strikers John Orobulu and Barrie Limoki and midfielder William Komasi.

Limoki and Komasi are no strangers to Fiji as they have previously represented in local tournaments.

Orobulu, who will be playing here for the first time will be a player to watch as the 23-year-old was a scoring sensation for his country at the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara.

He was also a star of the Southern United side in the Telekom S-League last season.

Apart from the trio, Nadroga has also signed former national striker Rusiate Matarerega.