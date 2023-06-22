Sowakula, Narawa to feature in Super Rugby final

Fiji-born All Blacks loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula and flyer Emoni Narawa have been named to feature for the Chiefs against defending champions Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has named a relatively unchanged line-up from last week’s win against the Blues.

The starting line-up led by co-captain Sam Cane will celebrate his 150th game for the club, only the second player to achieve the feat in the club’s history behind Liam Messam.

Alongside Cane in the loose forwards will be Sowakula, shifting to the starting XV as the only change to the Chiefs side that played in the semi-final.

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Narawa and Shaun Stevenson will round off a dynamic backline.

This will be Sowakula’s last Super Rugby match before he departs to France to join Clermont Rugby in the Top 14 competition while Narawa will taste his first-ever Super Rugby final.

The DHL Super Rugby Pacific Final will kick off at 7.05pm at a sold-out FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

The teams:

Chiefs: Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaai, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (co-c), Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber (co-c), Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Crusaders: Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Oliver Jager, Scott Barrett (c), Sam Whitelock, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Will Jordan.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.