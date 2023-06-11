Sowakula sends Chiefs to Super Rugby semis

A late try from number eight Pita Gus Sowakula saw the Chiefs secure a berth in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals with a thrilling 29-20 win over the Reds yesterday.

Ill-discipline cost the Reds in the back half of the contest with the top favourites making them pay.

The Chiefs managed only two tries through Sowakula and fellow Fijian Emoni Narawa with Damien McKenzie converting both tries and adding five penalties.

Although Queensland outscored their hosts with tries from number eight Harry Wilson with Suliasi Vunivalu adding a double it was two little too late.

The Chiefs led at half-time 16-10.