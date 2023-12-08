Friday, December 8, 2023
Sowakula to make second start for Clermont

Photo Courtesy: ASM Clermont Auvergne

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula will make his second start for ASM Clermont Auvergne against Viliame Mata’s Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup tomorrow.

Behind a powerful pack where Sowakula will honour his first tenure at Michelin, Anthony Belleau returns to the hinge alongside Sébastien Bézy.

Clermont’s third line is completely overhauled with Sowakula, who will be supervised by Peceli Yato and Lucas Dessaigne, both in the group last week.

Meanwhile, Fiji-born flyer Alivereti Raka, who returned to Clermont last month, was not considered for this match.

The clash between Clermont and Edinburgh will get underway at 8am.

ASM Clermont Auvergne: Etienne Falgoux (C), Folau Fainga’a, Cristian Ojovan, Rob Simmons, Thomas Lavanini, Lucas Dessaigne, Peceli Yato, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sevastien Bezy, Anthony Belleau, Thomas Roziere, George Moala, Julien Heriteau, Bautista Delguy, Alex Newsome.

Reserves: Yohan Beherecaray, Daniel Biziwu, Henzo Kiteau, Fritz Lee, Killian Tixeront, Baptiste Jauneau, Jules Plisson, Pierre Fouyssac.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
