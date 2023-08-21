Sustainable economy promotes equity, says Radrodro

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says a more resilient and economically viable sustainable economy promotes equity and creation of equitable resource and ownership.

Radrodro highlighted this during the Fiji National University organised 2023 National Conference on Information Technology (IT) at Sheraton Fiji Club & Beach Resort in the weekend.

Radrodro reminded the participants that promoting digital literacy and vocational training programs will empower individuals to participate in the digital economy.

He mentioned that despite the challenges encountered, the journey continues in trying to map the best possible economical solution where our remote and maritime schools have accessibility to information technology.

Radrodro said the Coalition Government continues to recognise the importance of sustainable and equitable technology in Fiji and is working to ensure it is up to par with the global village.

The theme of the conference was “Enhancing National and Regional Economies through Sustainable and Equitable Technology”.