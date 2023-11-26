Suva books spot in Pacific Cup semis

Suva topped Group B of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday after beating the Queensland All Stars 3-0 in its final match.

The Waisea Nabenu coached Whites after suffering a 1-0 loss to Manukau All Stars, knew the importance of this fixture and put on their best display with Captain Meli Codro working overtime and getting the first goal.

Suva led 1-0 at the break and Malakai Rakula put on a man of the match performance in the second spell, netting a double to confirm their spot in the semifinals.

The Capital City boys head into the semis with three wins and a loss.