Sunday, November 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva books spot in Pacific Cup semis

Suva topped Group B of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday after beating the Queensland All Stars 3-0 in its final match.

The Waisea Nabenu coached Whites after suffering a 1-0 loss to Manukau All Stars, knew the importance of this fixture and put on their best display with Captain Meli Codro working overtime and getting the first goal.

Suva led 1-0 at the break and Malakai Rakula put on a man of the match performance in the second spell, netting a double to confirm their spot in the semifinals.

The Capital City boys head into the semis with three wins and a loss.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Pacific Cup to crown new winner

A new winner will be crowned in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in A...
Rugby

Fiji men and women claim 7s Gold in...

Both the Fiji men's and women's 7s teams won Gold at the 17th Pacif...
Rugby

Rugby helps to ease Vakatawa’...

Fiji-born Bristol Bears centre Virimi Vakatawa has revealed that ru...
Rugby

Radradra jets in France to join Lyo...

Flying Fijians utility back Semi Radradra arrived in France and imm...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pacific Cup to crown new winner

Football
A new winn...

Fiji men and women claim 7s Gold...

Rugby
Both the F...

Rugby helps to ease VakatawaR...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Radradra jets in France to join ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Ravouvou set for Bristol Bears d...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Sowakula to start, Yato moves to...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

More than 14k Fijians left in la...

News
In the fir...

Seruvakula is Flying Fijians Act...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Aging Denarau infrastructure to ...

News
The Minist...

Champs Ba register second draw i...

Football
Reigning c...

Fijiana ramp up preps for Dubai ...

Dubai 7s
The Saiasi...

Couple charged for alleged crimi...

News
A couple h...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji Basketball Team