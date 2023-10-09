Suva duo in Vanuatu squad for MSG PM Cup

Suva strikers Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel have been named in Vanuatu’s squad for the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Ministers Cup in New Caledonia this week.

Head coach Alcantara Emerson Dos Santo called the duo back into the Vanuatu team last week after they bolstered Suva at the Battle of the Giants tournament and rounded off the Digicel Fiji Premier League matches in Fiji last month.

Vanuatu will take on host nation New Caledonia in their first match at 5pm at the Stade Numa-Daly Stadium in Magenta.

On Thursday, Vanuatu will take on the Solomon Islands and face off defending champions PNG on Sunday.

Fiji will not be attending the games as preparations are prioritised for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year.