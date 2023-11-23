Suva makes winning start in Pacific Cup

Suva was the only Fijian district to register a win on the opening day of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland yesterday.

The Whites came from two goals down to beat the NZFFI All Stars 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Bill McKinlay Park in Panmure.

The host team made a blistering start and Mohammed Fardeen opened their account in the 15th minute with a cool finish, giving goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi no chance at all.

Luis Toomey doubled their advantage from the penalty spot ten minutes later before Suva pulled one back through guest player Kingsley Sinclair.

Suva lifted its performance in the second spell and scored two further goals through seasoned striker Samuela Drudru and Luke Jorgensen to seal the important victory.

The Mohammed Irfaan and Waisea Nabenu coached side will face arch rivals and neighbours Rewa in their second match at 9.15pm tonight while the NZFFI All Stars are on a BYE today.