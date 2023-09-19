Tuesday, September 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva next Farebrother challenger

Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that Suva is the next challenger for the 2023 Inkk Farebrother trophy against current holders Nadroga.

The clash will kick off at 3pm on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Nadroga retained the trophy at home beating arch-rivals and second challenger Naitasiri 29-20 on Saturday.

Suva and Nadroga met in the opening Round of the Skipper Cup, with the capital city boys registering a convincing 31-17 win at Bidesi Park in Laucala Bay.

Also at the same venue on Saturday, Rewa will take on Lautoka in the Vanua Championship at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

240 spots suffer poor to no connect...

There are 240 sites that have been identified as having poor or no ...
Rugby

Fijiana to open campaign against NZ...

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijian 7s will open its campaign against ar...
Sports

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal team ...

Former Suva midfielder Shahil Dave has been ruled out of the Fiji F...
News

Leaders press on with Japan talks

The Pacific Islands Forum says its leaders are committed to continu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

240 spots suffer poor to no conn...

News
There are ...

Fijiana to open campaign against...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal te...

Sports
Former Suv...

Leaders press on with Japan talk...

News
The Pacifi...

Desire to play in tourneys motiv...

2023 Battle of Giants
Nasinu ski...

Govt considers Opposition stand,...

News
The Herita...

Popular News

Hosts France inches closer to qu...

Rugby
Host natio...

All Blacks bounce back, thrash N...

Sports
The All Bl...

Jones says he woke up hoping res...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Savea signs with Moana for new s...

Rugby
Former All...

Landowners open source, discuss ...

News
Minister f...

Power-packed team named for do-o...

Rugby
The Flying...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

240 spots suffer poor to no connectivity