Suva next Farebrother challenger

Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that Suva is the next challenger for the 2023 Inkk Farebrother trophy against current holders Nadroga.

The clash will kick off at 3pm on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Nadroga retained the trophy at home beating arch-rivals and second challenger Naitasiri 29-20 on Saturday.

Suva and Nadroga met in the opening Round of the Skipper Cup, with the capital city boys registering a convincing 31-17 win at Bidesi Park in Laucala Bay.

Also at the same venue on Saturday, Rewa will take on Lautoka in the Vanua Championship at 1pm.