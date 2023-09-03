T/Naitaisiri records sixth straight win

Hardworking forward France Catarogo scored a brace of goals asTailevu Naitasiri defeated Nadroga 2-1 and registered its sixth straight win of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

Both teams took the field under a strong heat without the services of their top choice goalkeepers who are part of Fiji’s campaign at the ongoing OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Nadroga coach and Member of Parliament Joseph Nand fielded in Sakeo Taganeca in place of Isikeli Sevania Junior while former Northland Tailevu and Fiji Under 20 extended squad member Samuela Nasava manned the goalmouth for the hosts.

Catarogo opened the account for Tailevu Naitasiri in the 10th minute after receiving a beautiful through pass from Carlos Liomasia and breaking the off-side trap.

The goal ignited the fire in the Stallions and they threatened the Tailevu Naitasiri defence through Waisea Tale Junior, former Nadroga 7s star Taniela Raubula and Ravinesh Reddy but Nasava brilliantly tapped the ball away on several occasions.

In the 30th minute, Naitasiri had a perfect opportunity to double their lead through forward Mosese Nabose but his powerful shot went inches over the crossbar.

Nadroga Captain Tomasi Tuicakau tapped in the equaliser in injury time after some sloppy defending by Tailevu Naitasiri allowed Raubula to sneak in and make a timely pass.

Both sides headed to the change room with scores tied at 1-1.

Early in the second half, match official Ronil Chand flashed a yellow card to Nadroga’s Benaminio Lebatavatava for a deliberate handball when Naitasiri’s Liomasia was on his way to score.

Taievu Naitasiri’s Martin Nasova blasted the resulting free-kick over the cross-bar.

A beautiful set-piece cross from Geary Kubu lay allowed Catarogo to get the match winner in the 85th minute through a diving header.

Tailevu Naitasiri now has 21 points after 15 matches while Nadroga has 9 points after 14 appearances.

The teams:

Tailevu Naitasiri- Samuela Nasava (GK), Sikeli Tuiloma, Carlos Liomasia, Geary Kubu, Martin Nasova, Mosese Nabose, France Catarogo, Asaeli Tunidau (C), Rohan Lal, Abhishek Deo, Ravikash Krishna .

Subs: Altamish Khan, Sairusi Qiolevu, Prashant Chand, Mohammed Rasasa, Mohammed Fradeen, Stephen Knwaittee.

Nadroga– Sakeo Taganeca (GK), Waisale Tale, Abhishek Ram, Taniela Raubula, Ravinesh Reddy, Tomasi Tuicakau (C), Ato Yankson, Benaminio Lebatavatava, Yash Kumar, Leisari Qalica, Mitieli Naiviro.

Subs: Yogendra Reddy, Shalvin Nischal, Tomasi Duanasau.