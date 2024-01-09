T/ Naitasiri calls for more sponsorship

Looking ahead to the 2024 football season, Tailevu Naitasiri is actively seeking additional sponsorship support for their club.

Tailevu Naitasiri’s President, Sandeep Roy, has stated that preparing for the upcoming challenging season begins with securing sponsorships.

He mentioned that negotiations are underway with several companies, but the search for additional sponsors continues.

“We will try our best this season with whatever resources we have,” stated Roy.

Amidst player transfer speculations, Roy has made a clear statement regarding their players’ future, asserting that the Association stands firm on maintaining its current roster.

Roy has refuted rumors that their players might be transferring to other districts.

“We have communicated, in line with other districts, that we are not considering releasing any players as per the established regulations,” Roy disclosed