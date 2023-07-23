Tailevu Naitasiri holds star-studded Suva

A late charge from Tailevu Naitasiri saw the minnows hold Suva to a 2-2 draw in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

Suva took an early lead with Alex Saniel getting a double to put them in front.

Tailevu Naitasiri forward France Catarogo pulled one back just before the halftime as Suva led 2-1 at the break.

After a tight tussle in the second half, the Sky Blues did just enough to lock the scores with Catarogo getting his double through a header to pull off the draw.

Suva remains third on the points table with 23 points while Tailevu Naitasiri is sixth with 14 points.