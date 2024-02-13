Tamani optimistic about Fiji’s chances

Seasoned campaigner Terio Tamani is confident the Fiji men’s 7s side will do better in next weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

Having made his debut in 2018 at the Singapore 7s, the 29-year-old Ravitaki villager from Kadavu has been instrumental since making a comeback to national duties last year.

Speaking to FRU Media, Tamani said: “Good to be back in the team as we focus and prepare for the next leg. I’m thankful we have younger players joining in and showing a lot of confidence in the team.”

He said players like Ropate Rere have really stood out recently.

“Rere’s confidence on the field was evident which is why he performed well and I am happy to see young players like him rising up to the challenge.”

Tamani also emphasised a few personal improvements that are needed before the Vancouver 7s.

“For me personally, I want to work on my defense, there is a need for continuous improvement. And as one of the senior players I understands the importance of working on our own weaknesses,” he said.

Tamani and the team flew out of the country last night, a week early, to prepare well in Vancouver where they are pooled with current leaders Argentina, host Canada and Spain.

The Vancouver 7s will be played from 23-25 February.