Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tamanisau to lead Fiji Beach Soccer team

Former national and Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau will Captain the Digicel National Beach Soccer team for the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti next week.

Tamanisau, while thanking the coach and team management for the opportunity, said he is well aware of the challenge that is put forward to him.

“I thank the coaches and management for having the faith in me to lead the team,” Tamanisau said in a video interview with Fiji FA.

“Playing beach soccer is a challenge, especially playing in the sand.”

“It has different tack-ticks in how you play, for example, how you deliver the ball and pass.”

Tamanisau, who is also a Police Inspector by profession, said they have a good caliber of players who can help Fiji win the tournament.

“I’m glad that we have a coach that has blended the players in and also put up a strategy for us to use in our matches.”

“Since this is the first time for most of us playing beach soccer, it’ll be a good time to go on the national stage. We are not going there to make numbers but make a mark and show that Fiji is also a powerhouse in beach soccer.”

“Looking at the caliber of players selected, we have a mixed set of boys and if we put together our axes and work together as a team, nothing is impossible.”

He also mentioned the players are ready to rally in Tahiti, a country that will be a first-time visit for most of the players on the team.

“It’s all in the mind and age is just a number. If the mind is willing, you maintain and keep your body in shape and also the passion is there, anything is achievable.”

“The morale in the camp is high and everybody is raring to go and enjoy the opportunity given to them while representing the country.”

“In Fiji, we are trying to promote fair play and also beach soccer. It’s a certain cord but it helps with health.”

Tamanisau added his message to the budding athletes is to keep working hard while promoting a drug-free sport.

“If you have an aim, try and achieve it. Put God first in everything you do and have discipline on and off the field while respecting in order to achieve your aim.”

“We are trying to promote a drug-free society and young kids listening in please say no to drugs and stop bullying.”

A 12-member squad departs Fiji on Friday to face the Solomon Islands, Tonga and host Tahiti.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Strong beach football squad, says S...

Digicel National Beach Soccer head coach Jerry Sam says he has a ve...
Sports

Saukuru launches Suva open tourname...

The Vodafone Suva Open Tennis Tournament not only highlights the sk...
Rugby

Wallabies attack coach quits

Flying Fijians Pool C opponents, the Wallabies will travel to Franc...
News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Strong beach football squad, say...

Football
Digicel Na...

Saukuru launches Suva open tourn...

Sports
The Vodafo...

Wallabies attack coach quits

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Popular News

Winning start for Suva in BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva kicke...

Daunivucu backs Flying Fijians R...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Private sector crucial to growi...

News
The Deputy...

Former MP to be laid to rest tom...

News
Former MP ...

We were our own enemy, says Chan...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa man...

Customer service is a challenge:...

News
Customer s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Strong beach football squad, says Sam