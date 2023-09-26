Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Taskforce to address land lease issues

A taskforce has been formed by the Coalition Government to deal with the land leases, renewals and premium issues.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said the taskforce will have consultation meetings with landowners and farmers in the Central, Western and Northern Division from next month.

He said they will discuss and give assurance to landowners, farmers and tenants that the Government is looking into the land matter and working on strategies and proposals for the long-term.

The taskforce is made up of reps from the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, i-Taukei Land Trust Board, Ministry of Sugar, Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Finance.

Prof Prasad has assured the landowners, tenants, and all stakeholders that the Government will work in the shortest time possible to resolve some of the long pending issues regarding land leases.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
