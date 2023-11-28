Tawake to make Chiefs Manawa debut

Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake will make her debut for the Chiefs Manawa in next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki tournament.

Tawake, who led Fijiana win back-to-back Super W titles featured strongly for Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup in July this year.

Tawake will make her debut alongside powerhouse Japan international Seina Saito while the team also includes Fiji-born Black Ferns prop Tanya Kalounivale.

After being stunned in this year’s final by Matatū 33-31 at home in Hamilton, Chiefs Manawa have had an active offseason as they look to reclaim their throne.

The squad will assemble in the new year to begin their preparations for the 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Chiefs Manawa: Reese Anderson, Mia Anderson, Ariana Bayler, Chelsea Bremner, Luka Connor, Georgia Thompson (nee Daals), Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland, Kate Henwood, Chyna Hohepa, Renee Holmes, Tanya Kalounivale, Grace Kukutai, Azalleyah Maaka, Victoria Makea, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Krystal Murray, Apii Nicholls, Merania Parone, Mererangi Paul, Te Uru Pounamu McGarvey, Vici-Rose Green, Seina Saito, Chelsea Semple, Kennedy Simon, Charmaine Smith, Grace Steinmetz, Bitila Tawake, Hazel Tubic, Ruby Tui, Olive Watherston.