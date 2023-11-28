Tuesday, November 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tawake to make Chiefs Manawa debut

Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake will make her debut for the Chiefs Manawa in next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki tournament.

Tawake, who led Fijiana win back-to-back Super W titles featured strongly for Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup in July this year.

Tawake will make her debut alongside powerhouse Japan international Seina Saito while the team also includes Fiji-born Black Ferns prop Tanya Kalounivale.

After being stunned in this year’s final by Matatū 33-31 at home in Hamilton, Chiefs Manawa have had an active offseason as they look to reclaim their throne.

The squad will assemble in the new year to begin their preparations for the 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Chiefs Manawa: Reese Anderson, Mia Anderson, Ariana Bayler, Chelsea Bremner, Luka Connor, Georgia Thompson (nee Daals), Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland, Kate Henwood, Chyna Hohepa, Renee Holmes, Tanya Kalounivale, Grace Kukutai, Azalleyah Maaka, Victoria Makea, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Krystal Murray, Apii Nicholls, Merania Parone, Mererangi Paul, Te Uru Pounamu McGarvey, Vici-Rose Green, Seina Saito, Chelsea Semple, Kennedy Simon, Charmaine Smith, Grace Steinmetz, Bitila Tawake, Hazel Tubic, Ruby Tui, Olive Watherston.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Dolly Parton scores career mileston...

Dolly Parton unlocked quite a career achievement with her debut roc...
Entertainment

Lawrence reacts to plastic surgery ...

Jennifer Lawrence shut down speculation that she had gotten plastic...
2023 Pacific Games

Chand wins Silver in first Games ap...

Young Tanisha Chand won her first medal in the sport of Taekwondo a...
News

USPSA welcomes Ahluwalia’s reappoin...

The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Student Council is deli...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Dolly Parton scores career miles...

Entertainment
Dolly Part...

Lawrence reacts to plastic surge...

Entertainment
Jennifer L...

Chand wins Silver in first Games...

2023 Pacific Games
Young Tani...

USPSA welcomes Ahluwalia’s reapp...

News
The Univer...

Ahluwalia reappointed as USP Vic...

News
Professor ...

Mataele named in final Matatū sq...

Rugby
Illusive W...

Popular News

WRFL dedicates Award to unsung a...

News
Waste Recy...

Knights set to extend Saifiti’s ...

NRL
Newcastle ...

More than 14k Fijians left in la...

News
In the fir...

Vateitei makes ref debut at PGs

2023 Pacific Games
18-year-ol...

Chand wins Silver in first Games...

2023 Pacific Games
Young Tani...

USA All Stars book spot in semis...

Football
The USA Al...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Dolly Parton scores career milestone