Monday, January 1, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Teams finalised for Coral Coast 7s

The 16 men’s teams to participate in the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next month have been confirmed.

Local teams that will feature are defending champion Army, Fiji Babaas, Ba Originals, Saunaka, Ratu Filise, Devo Babas, Fire, Yalovata, Ravuka, Tabadamu, Dominion Brothers and Tubarua.

The overseas teams that will compete are the USA Falcons, Pacific Nomads from Australia and Tomasi Cama Jnr coached New Zealand Development side.

The highlight of the tournament will be the participation of the Ambassadors’ All Stars side, picked by all ambassadors of the tournament thus far.

The team is made up of mostly overseas players.

The 14th edition of the Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s

The prize pool for this month's McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s at L...
News

Man in custody for assaulting Polic...

A man is in custody for assaulting Police officers who were on patr...
News

Govt has leaders with clear vision,...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Go...
News

NDP will facilitate practical solut...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the People’s Coa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast ...

Rugby
The prize ...

Man in custody for assaulting Po...

News
A man is i...

Govt has leaders with clear visi...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP will facilitate practical so...

News
Deputy Pri...

Need for deeper realisation: Deo...

News
Founder of...

Botia named in Team of the Year

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

$2B development project proposed...

News
The David ...

Start fresh and strong, Serevi u...

Rugby
Sevens leg...

Search underway for 4 men missin...

News
Search and...

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktai...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Young Waqa aims to restore famil...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Aust to host next two editions o...

Football
Australia ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s