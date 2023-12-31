Teams finalised for Coral Coast 7s

The 16 men’s teams to participate in the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next month have been confirmed.

Local teams that will feature are defending champion Army, Fiji Babaas, Ba Originals, Saunaka, Ratu Filise, Devo Babas, Fire, Yalovata, Ravuka, Tabadamu, Dominion Brothers and Tubarua.

The overseas teams that will compete are the USA Falcons, Pacific Nomads from Australia and Tomasi Cama Jnr coached New Zealand Development side.

The highlight of the tournament will be the participation of the Ambassadors’ All Stars side, picked by all ambassadors of the tournament thus far.

The team is made up of mostly overseas players.

The 14th edition of the Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.