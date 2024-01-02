Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Tenana’s son to feature in Coral Coast 7s

Renata Roberts-Tenana, the son of All Blacks 7s legend Karl Tenana will be one of the star sons featuring at the 14th McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this month.

He has been selected in the Ambassador All Stars team by his dad.

Other star sons in the team include Viliame Satala’s son, Vili Satala Junior and Ben Gollings’ son Woody.

Renata said he is thrilled to make the Fiji tour and aims to experience and enjoy as much rugby and Fijian culture whilst here for the tournament and also wants to go to the beach in his free time and chill with the locals.

He said he has to justify his selection in the team and has to prove his worth on the field.

Renata is an accomplished rugby sevens player and has played for North Harbour during the New Zealand National Rugby Sevens Tournament.

In 2017 he helped Spreranza with the Dubai International Sevens Tournament.

The tournament will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park and 16 men’s teams will compete for the handsome $20,000 prize money and i-Wau trophy.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
