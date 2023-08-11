Friday, August 11, 2023
Tourism Fiji launches first-ever fleet of EVs

In a move towards sustainability and environmental consciousness, Tourism Fiji unveiled its inaugural fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka said through this initiative, Tourism Fiji is taking leadership in sustainable practices in the industry and raising public awareness of sustainable transportation.

Gavoka drew attention to Build Your Dream’s (BYD) Blade Battery technology, which not only optimises space utilisation by over 50 per cent, but it also excels in stringent safety tests, guarantees both longevity and remarkable performance.

“Procuring the EVs, Tourism Fiji demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental consciousness.”

Tourism Fiji chief executive, Brent Hill said their approach to acquire the vehicles has been sustainable – utilising sponsorships and partnerships to help bring the vision to life and deliver long term cost savings as well as reduced environmental impact.

“The newly launched EVs are fully electric, leaving zero emissions, and are not hybrid vehicles and they come equipped with portable chargers and utilise solar chargers, ensures that these EVs present long-term savings potential and significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

The introduction of EVs was possible through strategic partnerships and sponsorships.

Fiji Care, the first insurance company to offer coverage for electric vehicles in Fiji, has also shown strong commitment to this green endeavor and Solar Hub Fiji also partnered with Tourism Fiji, fully sponsor the installation of solar chargers.

Tourism Fiji continues to encourage the tourism community to adopt similar practices and continue to work towards a more sustainable future.

Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
