Tourist gets suspended term for giving false info

A 42-year-old Australian tourist has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years for giving false information to a public servant and pleading guilty to the charge.

Jenny Huong appeared at the Magistrates Court in Sigatoka on Thursday where she was sentenced accordingly.

On 30th January 2024, she gave false information to PC Musharraf Ali of Sigatoka Police Station that she was robbed of a black bag containing of a phone, sunglass and wallet containing $180.00 FJD by an unknown person in Sigatoka Town.

After viewing the CCTV Footage of Sigatoka Town, she was seen getting off a vehicle without any black handbag.

Upon further investigation, it was clear that she wasn’t robbed of anything.

She was arrested and interviewed under caution where she admitted that she did not have her black handbag with her and neither was she robbed.

The Fiji Police Force says while it is trying its best to protect our visitors, they are equally responsible for their safety and that of others.

The Force reiterates that Fiji is still a safe place for everyone, especially our visitors.

Reginald Chandar
