Tuisova, Ravai back to full training

Flying Fijians duo Josua Tuisova and prop Peni Ravai have returned to training but are set to miss this weekend’s test against England.

Tuisova and Ravai were late changes to the side that lost out 34-17 to France and had been injured leading up to that match.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the duo have returned to full training however they are expected to be rested this week.

“They’re well. They’re both back training.

“Not sure about availability this week but they will be ready for the first game at the World Cup.”

Raiwalui who has yet to find his number one run-on-side in four matches is building up to their World Cup opener with Wales next month in France.