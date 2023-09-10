Turuva grabs double in Panthers win

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva scored a brace of tries in Penrith Panthers 32-6 win over the New Zealand Warriors as the defending champ took a giant step towards a NRL Premiership three-peat on Saturday.

The Panthers struck the first blow when prop Moses Leota sent a perfectly timed long pass out to Brian To’o for the opening try in the fifth minute and his 18th try of the season.

A few minutes later, Liam Martin ran into a hole from a Nathan Cleary pass and dotted down on the try line.

Some slick hands from Jack Cogger and Stephen Crichton on the left edge sent Turuva on his way and the Panthers raced to an 18-0 lead with Cleary booting all three conversions successfully.

The Panthers were awarded a late penalty against Warriors Adam Pompey for crowding in the ruck and Cleary slotted between the uprights to give the home side a 20-0 lead at the break.

Warriors made a quick start to the second half as Wayde Egan dummied his way to the try line to score the lone try for the side and Pompey converted for full 6 points.

Any hopes of a Warriors comeback were quickly snuffed out when the Panthers’ left side clicked into gear and Turuva finished the movement before Cleary bamboosled the Warriors defence and grabbed a try of his own and converted both to seal the win.