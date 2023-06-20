Tuesday, June 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We believe in participatory governance: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says they believe in participatory governance, where our citizens, are part of the governance and decision-making process.

While officiating at the Multistakeholder Dialogue on Fiji’s Economy in Suva, Prof Prasad said they want to get diverse views from different stakeholders and bring together the intellectual power we have in the country to think about our challenges and develop solutions together.

“Everyone has some ideas to contribute and once we bring together our people and deliberate on issues, we come up with solutions that we can own and this is a critical piece in the nation building process.”

“This opportunity to express different views is critical in the functioning of any democracy.”

He said they are ready as a Government to take criticisms.

“We are ready to admit that we in government don’t always know everything and we shouldn’t pretend that we do, we should be ready to accept mistakes, learn from the mistakes and take corrective actions.”

“This openness is also important to keep Government accountable and provide the much-needed framework of checks and balances that should keep any Government in check.”

“From day one in office, the coalition Government has been working hard to reestablish the machinery to support open dialogue which was destroyed by the previous Government.”

“We are trying again to bring people together, whether it is the private sector, trade unions, academia, civil society organizations, women’s groups, youth organisations, development partners or the general public.”

He added it is critical that we move away from the dictatorial ‘business as usual’ approach to economic policy making we saw in the last 16 years.

“The old philosophy of one or two man knew it all is very dangerous as we see from the state of affairs in our country.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Young Kulas named for OFC tourney

The Digicel Young Kulas 26-member squad was announced today ahead o...
News

Tui Nausori Ratu Lepani dies

The late Turaga Na Ratu, Tui Nausori, Na i-Taukei Vunivivi, Ratu Le...
News

Services at Labasa hospital normali...

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed that norm...
Entertainment

Squid Game reveals cast for Season ...

Netflix’s most-watched series ever, South Korean death-match drama ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Young Kulas named for OFC tourne...

Football
The Digice...

Tui Nausori Ratu Lepani dies

News
The late T...

Services at Labasa hospital norm...

News
The Minist...

Squid Game reveals cast for Seas...

Entertainment
Netflix’s ...

Adele shares ‘crude’...

Entertainment
Adele, kno...

Suva to receive $68k for second ...

Football
Suva FC wi...

Popular News

Saifiti to miss Roosters clash

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Big ask for rampaging Turuva

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Sivo charged by MRC, will escape...

Sports
Top Fiji B...

Football passion fuels Neigha...

Fiji FACT 2023
A female f...

SODELPA to hold AGM next Saturda...

News
The Social...

Kikau proof that sports holds po...

Rugby
Marist Bro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Young Kulas named for OFC tourney