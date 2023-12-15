Friday, December 15, 2023
PM has a succession plan, says Tabuya

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has a succession plan and this should be left to Party’s processes and the electorate.

When asked by FijiLive if there is a split in the Party and if Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica was prepped for the role of the Prime Minister, Tabuya said as the Deputy Leader, she is fully aware and Party processes are fully functional with all members being united in decisions made.

Tabuya said there are deferring opinions in the Party, which is encouraged by the Party leadership.

“That’s how we grow in any aspect of life, as a person, or in business or in a political party.”

“There is going to be difference within the Party. Yes, they exist, but they are not so big to affect our unity behind the Party Leader,” Tabuya said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
