Monday, July 10, 2023
Winger Milne charged and fined $3k

Photo Courtesy: Fox Sports

Fiji Bati winger and South Sydney Rabbitohs utility Taane Milne has been charged and fined after the side’s 36-32 loss to the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in Round 19 of NRL on Saturday.

According to an NRL report, Milne has been charged with his third and subsequent Careless High Tackle offence, following a tackle on Bulldogs forward Ryan Sutton.

Milne faces a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea or risks a two-match suspension if found guilty at Panel, for the incident which ended in Ryan Sutton being taken to hospital for scans on his neck.

Milne was sin-binned for the tackle which occurred in the ninth minute of the Rabbitohs’ 36-32 loss.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs are on a bye this week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Entertainment

