Woman to front court over drug possession

A 34-year-old woman will front the Magistrates Court in Sigatoka today charged with the alleged possession of illicit substances, namely ketamine and marijuana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Sakeo Raikaci said the accused was arrested in Korotogo, Sigatoka on Wednesday night by a team from the Western Division Narcotics Bureau.

Ketamine is used for pharmaceutical purposes and is listed under Part 8 of Schedule 1 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 as Other Types of Drugs.

ACP Raikaci said the Narcotics Bureau is working with stakeholders in addressing the emergence of new drug.